UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registrar,Treasurer Offices University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) To Work Online

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:19 PM

Registrar,Treasurer offices University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to work online

The offices of Treasurer and Registrar,University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have decided to work online for facilitation of all the stakeholders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : The offices of Treasurer and Registrar,University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have decided to work online for facilitation of all the stakeholders.

In a statement here Monday, Umar Saeed Qadri Registrar UAF said the decision was taken due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said that mobile phone numbers, email addresses, whatsapp and other contacts have been published on university website.

All the departments of UAF have been closed due to coronavirus pandemic and issues of urgent nature would be resolved during the lockdown.

Related Topics

Mobile All WhatsApp University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PBIF demands stimulus for all sectors: Mian Zahid ..

16 minutes ago

Kulachi police arrest six gamblers

7 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates thre ..

7 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) issues po ..

7 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 cases reach 83,505

1 minute ago

Three medical centres sealed, five violators book ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.