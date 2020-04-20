Registrar,Treasurer offices University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to work online

The offices of Treasurer and Registrar,University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have decided to work online for facilitation of all the stakeholders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : The offices of Treasurer and Registrar,University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have decided to work online for facilitation of all the stakeholders.

In a statement here Monday, Umar Saeed Qadri Registrar UAF said the decision was taken due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said that mobile phone numbers, email addresses, whatsapp and other contacts have been published on university website.

All the departments of UAF have been closed due to coronavirus pandemic and issues of urgent nature would be resolved during the lockdown.