Registration Begins For Attractive Vehicle Registration Numbers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 06:37 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, has begun registration for vehicle number plate auctions through the e-Auction App and Web Portal for the month of August
Citizens interested in acquiring attractive or special vehicle registration numbers can now register from the comfort of their homes. The registration deadline is August 30, 2025, says a press release issued here on Friday.
The e-Auction platform allows users to bid for both motorcycle and motor car numbers.
The details of successful bidders will also be available directly within the app, ensuring complete transparency.
Speaking on the initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction system offers citizens a transparent and hassle-free way to secure their preferred number plates. By eliminating traditional complexities, corruption, and the agent culture, we have made it possible for everyone to participate in the bidding process right from their homes.”
