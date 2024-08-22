(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Registration and information camps have been set up in Multan district to register and guide people willing to benefit from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's revolutionary 'Apni Chat Apna Ghar' program.

Central registration and information camps have been set up at DC complex and all tehsils in Multan district for the program offering interest-free loans for own home under exceptionally easy repayment terms, says an official release issued here Thursday.

Commissioner Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu visited a camp in Multan where they met with the applicants for their feedback on the facility and took detailed briefing from staff deputed there.

The DC asked Phata officials to extend maximum support and guidance to the applicants.

The Commissioner appreciated the district administration for taking the lead in establishing camps and said that such camps were also being set up in rest of the districts of Multan division including Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari.

The camps would be expanded given the large number of applicants they were attracting, commissioner said.

The DC said that CM Punjab introduced the revolutionary home loan scheme and thousands of people would benefit from it.