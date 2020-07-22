UrduPoint.com
Registration Continues For Public, Private Institutions For Affiliation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Registration continues for public, private institutions for affiliation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector of Institutions board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Hassan Khoso in a statement on Wednesday said that registration of public and private educational institutions of the division for affiliation and renewal for the academic year 2020-2021 was in progress.

He said that a fee schedule for registration of educational institutions of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze has been issued.

He said that according to schedule registration could be obtained without any late fee from August 3, 2020 to August 17, 2020 while after due date the late fee would be Rs.

500 from August 18 to August 28, 2020, Rs.1000 from August 31 to September 9, 2020 and Rs. 2000 from September 10 to September 18, 2020 would be charged.

The Inspector of Institutions has advised government and private high schools, higher secondary schools and colleges of all the three districts to obtain registration for affiliation within the stipulated date to avoid any hassle.

