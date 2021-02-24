Registration date extended till Mar 2 for artists to demonstrate skills at Punjab Talent Hunt 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab government has launched a talent hunt 2021 programme to enable artists from different genres of arts perform at the arts council platform.

The date for registration has been extended till Mar 2 and contests would be held on Mar 3-4 at Rajanpur postgraduate college, deputy director arts council Dera Ghazi Khan Naeemullah said.

The programme was an opportunity for the amateur artists to avail and excel, officials said adding that they can demonstrate their skills on singing, musical instruments, poetry, short story writing, and fine arts.