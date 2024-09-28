Open Menu

Registration Date For Punjab Games 2024 Extended

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Registration date for Punjab Games 2024 extended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The last date for registration of players for 'Khailta Punjab Games 2024' has been extended till October 6, 2024.

District sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Lateef said here on Saturday that players could get themselves registered with 'Khailta Punjab Games 2024' at tehsil level.

She said players having age less than 22 years were eligible for registration for the games. Boys could get themselves registered for cricket, kabaddi, hockey and football, whereas badminton and athletics were open for registration of male and female payers both, she added.

