Registration drive at schools launched to wider students pools: Kabir Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Private Schools Regulatory Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday launched a registration drive program keeping in view the wider interest of students and convenience of school administration under which the authority's teams would visit all regions of the province to register, upgrade and renew schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Private Schools Regulatory Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday launched a registration drive program keeping in view the wider interest of students and convenience of school administration under which the authority's teams would visit all regions of the province to register, upgrade and renew schools.

In the initial phase of the registration drive, the schools have been registered in Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai regions. In this regard, Managing Director Private Schools Authority Muhammad Kabir Afridi directed the management of private schools to ensure that all unregistered non-upgraded schools take advantage of this program and ensure their registration so that students did not face any difficulties in future and their academic year is not wasted.

He further said that students were our future and a registration drive program had been launched for them so that registration, upgradation and renewal of schools could be carried out without any delay besides wider pool of the students at school level.