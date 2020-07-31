UrduPoint.com
Registration, Exam Fee Of PBTE For One Year Waived Off Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Registration, exam fee of PBTE for one year waived off due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday announced to waive off registration and examination fee of Punjab board of Technical Education for one year due to coronavirus pandemic.

It was expected that 90,000 students would take admission in TEVTA institutions in 2020-21 and admission fee amounting to 320 million rupees would not be received from them as well.

Board registration and examination fee of 17,000 students of private technical institutions taking part in PBTE has also be waived off.

This way, students would receive a relief amounting to around 230 million rupees by PBTE.

The Punjab government has decided to provide a total relief of 550 million rupees to the students of technical institutions.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR here, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that 1.

5 billion rupees were earmarked for skilled youth programme and no fee would be received from the students getting training under this programme, he added.

About 51,539 students of Matric vocational, matric tec, D.Com and DAI had been promoted to next classes without exam due to coronavirus and they were provided 40 percent fee concession in their examination fee, he added.

Aslam Iqbal said that the government was setting up special economic zones to create ease of business as CBTA programme had been started in 83 TEVTA institutions while this state-of-the-art training system would be introduced in 20 more institutions, he said and added that government was committed to train quality skilled force for the local industry.

TEVTA had also been directed to devise an application for the registration of students intending to get technical education, the minister concluded.

