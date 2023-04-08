Registration fee for free admissions in DPS will start from Apr 15

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza inspected the building of District Public school Attock here on Saturday.

On this occasion, ADCR Waqas Aslam Marth, Principal District Public School Rawalpindi and CEO DEA Malik Mohsin Abbas were also present with him. DC said that the admissions in District Public School Attock are going on and the students can enroll till April 15 without a registration fee.