Registration fee waived for new universities in tribal district: Kamran Bangash

January 12, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said the government was committed to promoting quality education among the youth of tribal districts.

As part of such efforts, the provincial higher education ministers said investment opportunities were being introduced in those areas and in this regard registration fees had been waived for the establishment of new universities there.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Higher Education Regulatory Authority here.

He said tribal people had rendered great sacrifices for the sake of peace and concrete steps were being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to remove sense of deprivation among them.

He said the provincial government was giving top priority to ensure the best facilities to people, adding, a zero tolerance policy was being pursued against corruption in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said digitalization had been started in education institutions with robust monitoring structures to keep pace with the fast changing world.

In this regard he added that online registration had been introduced for establishing new universities in the tribal districts.

"Thanks to the sacrifices of the army and other law enforcement agencies, lasting peace was achieved in the tribal districts which were moving ahead on the path of progress and development," Kamran Bangash maintained.

He said the provincial government had introduced several reforms in the education sector, yielding positive results.

Since, he added that vocational and technical training was the need of the hour, modern technical, vocational education and training was being imparted to the youth.

He said there was a great demand for skilled people throughout the world, that was why the youth was being imparted training to hone their skills, adding, such initiative would lead to achieving sustainable socio-economic development.

