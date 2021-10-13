Registration for 149 PMA announces

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army recruitment center in an announcement on Wednesday said that the online registration for recruitment as commissioned officer in 149 PMA course would continue till November 6th, 2021.

According to a handout, further information could be obtained from Army selection and recruitment center Pano Aqil,on phone number (071) 5805599-or mobile number 03151393947. The intending candidates could also visit Pak Army website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk for online registration.