Registration For Admissions To DMC Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The registration process for admission to Divisional Model College, Faisalabad, has started.

According to sources here on Friday, the admission test will be held on Monday, July 8, at 10a.m. in the main campus.

The admissions for FSc first year on the basis of scholarship scheme are also continuing. Students having 95 percent parks in matriculation will be eligible for full monthly fee concession.

The registration for Taekwondo coaching in the college is also ongoing.

