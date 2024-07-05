Registration For Admissions To DMC Starts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The registration process for admission to Divisional Model College, Faisalabad, has started.
According to sources here on Friday, the admission test will be held on Monday, July 8, at 10a.m. in the main campus.
The admissions for FSc first year on the basis of scholarship scheme are also continuing. Students having 95 percent parks in matriculation will be eligible for full monthly fee concession.
The registration for Taekwondo coaching in the college is also ongoing.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two minor girls among 3 killed in rain-related incidents26 seconds ago
-
School Meal Programme for lagging districts of Balochistan on cards32 seconds ago
-
931 Traffic Wardens to regulate traffic during Muharram36 seconds ago
-
ANF seizes over 149 kg drugs in 5 operations10 minutes ago
-
KP announce public holiday on 1st Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 5 injured in Mardan blast: DPO21 minutes ago
-
Child killed, father injured in accident21 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor arrives in Makkah for Umrah21 minutes ago
-
Police booked gang for BISP fraud30 minutes ago
-
Senate passes State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 unanimously30 minutes ago
-
SEPCO conducts operation against electricity thieves, seized 4 transfers, more then hundred thieves ..30 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar congratulates UK's Keir Starmer on election victory30 minutes ago