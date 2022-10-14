Registration for animals beauty & milk production competitions starts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with Dairy & Cattle Farmers Association Pakistan would arrange animal's beauty and milk production competitions here from November 02 to 04, 2022.

A spokesperson for the university said on Friday that the competitions would be arranged in Tent Pigging Stadium UAF and for this purpose, registration of participants had been started. The cattle farmers could get their animals registered for milk production competition up to 2 pm on Nov 02 whereas registration for beauty competition would continue till 11:30 am on Nov 04.

He said that cattle farmers could present their buffaloes, cows and goats for milk production and beauty competitions. The position holders would be awarded cash prizes from Rs25,000 to Rs300,000, he added.