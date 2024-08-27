Registration for Apni Chath Apna Ghar programme beings in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) As per the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the registration process for the housing project

"Apni Chath - Apna Ghar" (My Roof - My Home) for low-income families in Bahawalpur district

has been started.

In this regard, registration centers have been set up at the offices of Deputy Commissioner,

Deputy Director Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, and Assistant Commissioners

in the tehsils, where low-income individuals could obtain information for their registration.

According to Director Housing Rao Shafiqur Rehman, applications for "My Roof - My Home"

can be submitted online at the portal acag.punjab.gov.pk.

Additionally, information regarding the "My Roof - My Home" programme can be obtained

by calling the helpline number 0800-09100.