Registration For Apni Chath Apna Ghar Programme Beings In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) As per the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the registration process for the housing project
"Apni Chath - Apna Ghar" (My Roof - My Home) for low-income families in Bahawalpur district
has been started.
In this regard, registration centers have been set up at the offices of Deputy Commissioner,
Deputy Director Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, and Assistant Commissioners
in the tehsils, where low-income individuals could obtain information for their registration.
According to Director Housing Rao Shafiqur Rehman, applications for "My Roof - My Home"
can be submitted online at the portal acag.punjab.gov.pk.
Additionally, information regarding the "My Roof - My Home" programme can be obtained
by calling the helpline number 0800-09100.
