Registration For Attractive Vehicle Number Opens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has commenced registration via the e-Auction App and Web Portal, enabling citizens to bid for attractive vehicle number-plates from the comfort of their homes.
The registration process for this initiative will remain open until December 31, 2024.
The e-Auction system covers auctions for both motorcycle and motorcar number plates. Successful bidders can also view the auction results and winner details directly on the e-Auction App.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Through e-Auction app, citizens can now register online and participate in the bidding process conveniently to secure their preferred vehicle numbers.”
