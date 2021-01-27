Registration for 'Bahimat buzurg program' ongoing in Okara

Deputy Commissioner Amir Attique Khan said the Punjab government took a great initiative and launched 'Bahimat Buzurg Program' in order to provide financial aid to elderly people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Attique Khan said the Punjab government took a great initiative and launched 'Bahimat Buzurg Program' in order to provide financial aid to elderly people.

It was one of the unique program launched in the history of Pakistan in which old age senior citizens will be facilitated through 'social pension' with amount of Rs.2000 to cater their needs,the DC said this while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

While giving briefing,Deputy Director social welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed highlighted that registration process for the "bahimat buzurg program' was ongoing in the centers setup each at the three tehsils including Renalakhurd,Depalpur and Okara of the District.

As many as 14679 women data was received so far ,while the cards were also issued to 984 elderly age women.

He said that remaining cards would be issue to each applicant from February 1.

On the occasion,Assistant commissioners of the three tehsils,officers of municipal corporation and others were present.