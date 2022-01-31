Registration for city marathon open: Commissioner Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon announced on Monday that the registration for the 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon was now open.

Addressing a news conference here at his office, he asked citizens from across the city to come forward and register to participate in the race that would be held on February 13th at DHA Moin Khan Academy.

He said"Marathon is an important celebration for Karachi." He urged citizens to join hands to make it a successful event.

Commissioner Karachi said the marathon is open to everyone, and registrations can be made through the given link.: https://apcp-pak.live/online_registration/ Spot registration will also be carried out at Moin Khan academy DHA before the start of the marathon at 8:30 am to 9:30am and the marathon will be started at 10am.

Additional Commissioner Karachi Jawwad Muzaffar, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar, Members of technical committee, Assistant Commissioner General Abid Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Civil lines Shahab Aslam, and representatives of the sponsors of the event and others were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon said the competition would be for Under 19, Under 29, and 29 plus, however, the vateran runners would be participating as a special category. Special persons and children above 12 years with their family would also be participating in a special category of Fun Run.

He said, "The marathon is a way to bring the citizens of Karachi together. Athletic activities such as these can energize the youth and give them a way to take ownership of the city." Muhammad Iqbal Memon said it would strengthen the efforts to promote peace in the city and positive activities being carried out by the sindh government and the city administration on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He said that the Marathon race which is set to be held in the DHA will be over a distance of ten kilmotres for male runners and 6 kilometres for female runners.

The commissioner appealed the citizens to participate in the marathon.

He hoped that the citizens would participate in great numbers in the race. Marathon will be starting from the DHA Moin Khan cricket Academy and culminating at the same point. It will begin from Moin Khan Academy at Khayaban-e-Tipu and will pass through Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue to Captain Farhan Shaheed Park to Khayaban-e-Ittehad and back to Moin Khan Academy.

"The Sindh government, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, is aiming to hold regular marathon events as well as promote sports in general in the city so that people can relax and compete together to bring long lasting peace. It was the initiative of the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali shah who directed the city administration to initiate the city marathon three years ago", said Iqbal Memon.

The commissioner further said to facilitate the participants, they would establish camps on different locations where water, washroom facilities, first aid, food stalls and shuttle services would be provided.

A fire brigade and emergency services would also be available throughout the route. Marathon desk would be set up at the Academy which would provide registered runner's chest numbers . No un-registered runners would be allowed to participate in the race. So those who would not have registration would be able to get registered at the specially set up registration desk there between 8:30 to 9:30, he added.