Registration for 'CM Talent Hunt Programme' starts

(@FahadShabbir)

The registration for 'Chief Minister Talent Hunt Programme' started here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The registration for 'Chief Minister Talent Hunt Programme' started here Friday.

The registration forms are available at the offices of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Government Colleges, Schools and universities.

Director Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad Zahid Iqbal said that the competitions of singing, painting, literature, handicrafts, theater and folk dance will be organized.

The interesting persons having age between 16 to 40 years are eligible to take part in the contests however there is no restriction of age limit for folk dance.

First three position holders will be awarded with prizes. Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General has directed for taking measures to hold the competitions in a befitting manner and assured that district administration will provide all out support in this regard.

He said that Punjab Talent Hunt Programme was the best chance to highlight the professional abilities of the youth.