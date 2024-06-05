Open Menu

Registration For Commission In Navy To Continue Till June 09

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Registration for commission in Navy to continue till June 09

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said that the registration in Short Service Commission Course 2024 B in various fields and P N Cadet Permanent Commission Term 2024 would continue at Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad till June 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said that the registration in Short Service Commission Course 2024 B in various fields and P N Cadet Permanent Commission Term 2024 would continue at Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad till June 9.

In a statement issued for the awareness of the youth of the district, he advised the interested candidates to visit the nearest recruitment centre of Pakistan Navy Office for registration or visit Pak Navy website www.paknavy.gov.pk for online registration. The interested candidates can also contact at Phone No. 02449370123 for further information.

70123.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Martyrs Shaheed Visit June P

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, Ireland to lock hor ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, Ireland to lock horns today

3 minutes ago
 Rubina reaffirms commitment to Shaheed Benazir Bhu ..

Rubina reaffirms commitment to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision of women empowe ..

2 minutes ago
 UAF observes World Environment Day

UAF observes World Environment Day

2 minutes ago
 QS World University Rankings declares PU most-impr ..

QS World University Rankings declares PU most-improved university in Asia

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) disburses month ..

Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) disburses monthly dues to 7,000 partner schoo ..

1 minute ago
 Police claims to recover stolen mobile phones wort ..

Police claims to recover stolen mobile phones worth Rs 20 million

2 minutes ago
146 countries now recognise a Palestinian state

146 countries now recognise a Palestinian state

1 minute ago
 No ban on court reporting: IHC

No ban on court reporting: IHC

8 minutes ago
 WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing ..

WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies

8 minutes ago
 PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day Chin ..

PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit

8 minutes ago
 Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025

Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025

5 minutes ago
 CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environme ..

CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental pollution

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan