Registration for commission in Navy to continue till June 09

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said that the registration in Short Service Commission Course 2024 B in various fields and P N Cadet Permanent Commission Term 2024 would continue at Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad till June 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said that the registration in Short Service Commission Course 2024 B in various fields and P N Cadet Permanent Commission Term 2024 would continue at Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad till June 9.

In a statement issued for the awareness of the youth of the district, he advised the interested candidates to visit the nearest recruitment centre of Pakistan Navy Office for registration or visit Pak Navy website www.paknavy.gov.pk for online registration. The interested candidates can also contact at Phone No. 02449370123 for further information.

70123.