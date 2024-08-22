Open Menu

Registration For Commission In Navy To Continue Till August 25

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Registration for commission in Navy to continue till August 25

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said in a statement issued for the awareness of the youth of the district that Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad is currently registering youth for various branches of the Navy, which will continue until August 25, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said in a statement issued for the awareness of the youth of the district that Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad is currently registering youth for various branches of the Navy, which will continue until August 25, 2024.

He has advised interested candidates to visit the nearest recruitment center of the Pakistan Navy Office for registration or visit the Pak Navy website www.paknavy.gov.pk for online registration. Interested candidates can also contact us at Phone No. 02449370123 for further information.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Martyrs Shaheed Visit August

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

12 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan