MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Registration process for the post of commissioned officer through MPA long course in Pakistan Army would continue till 8th November . This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Mithi Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem in a statement issued here on Thursday.

DC further said that aspirants candidates could visit any nearest Army selection and recruitment centers or visit www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk for further details.