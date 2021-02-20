Registration For COVID Vaccination For Citizens Of Over 60 Years Begins: Asad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said registration for COVID vaccination for all citizens aged 60 years and older had been opened.
"Registration for 65 and older was already active," he said in a tweet.
He informed that vaccination for the citizens would start in the 1st week March.
Asad urged all citizens of this age group to register for the vaccination.