Registration For Dhee Rani Program Begins In Lodhran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 11:50 AM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The registration for Dhee Rani programme had been started in Lodhran.
Deputy Director Social Welfare Nand Laal while talking to APP here on Wednesday said
that like other districts of the province, the registration was launched in Lodhran district.
He said that the Punjab government had announced 5,000 mass weddings for this year across
the province.
The willing citizens could get them registered through online App cmp.punjab.gov.pk or dial helpline
number 1312 for seeking any guidance or help.
He said that as per directions of the provincial government, registration of maximum people would be
ensured for the program concerned.
Teams will also visit homes of aspirants to verify their eligibility to ensure transparency in the programme.
The couples would be given Rs 200,000 financial support (Salami) each through ATM cards.
The government will also arrange for meals in the wedding ceremonies.
It's worth mentioning here that, the Punjab government had arranged 3,000 mass weddings last year and
extended its scope to 5,000 this year.
