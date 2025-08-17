Open Menu

Registration For Dhee Rani Program Begins In Lodhran

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Registration for Dhee Rani program begins in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Registration for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s flagship initiative, the Dhee Rani Program 2025-26, has officially begun in Lodhran.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Nand Laal, informed APP that, like other districts in the province, the registration process has also been launched in Lodhran. He stated that the Chief Minister of Punjab has announced 5,000 mass weddings to be held across the province this year.

Eligible individuals can register through the official app at cmp.punjab.gov.pk or call the helpline at 1312 for assistance and guidance. According to the provincial government’s directives, efforts will be made to ensure the maximum number of people are registered under the program.

To ensure transparency, dedicated teams will visit the homes of applicants to verify their eligibility.

Each couple selected under the program will receive financial support of Rs. 200,000 (Salami), disbursed through ATM cards. Additionally, the government will provide meals during the wedding ceremonies.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by the public, particularly as it supports underprivileged segments of society. It is worth noting that the Punjab government organized 3,000 mass weddings last year and has expanded the program to 5,000 for this year.

