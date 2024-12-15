Open Menu

Registration For 'Dhee Rani' Programme Continues

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Registration for 'Dhee Rani' programme continues

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government planned to arrange about 3000 mass weddings under the 'Dhee Rani' programme for underprivileged couples across the province.

According to Social Welfare sources, the provincial government would set a quota for districts by keeping in view the received applications. Almost 166 mass weddings were scheduled to be held in Multan division for which registration is underway. About 136 applications have been received in Lodhran district while the verification process is near completion.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched ‘Dhee Rani’ programme to arrange the wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on their parents.

Applications can be submitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk or helpline 1312. Teams will also visit homes of aspirants to verify their eligibility to ensure transparency in the programme.

The couples would be given Rs100,000 financial support each through ATM cards and essential furniture, crockery and clothes. The government will also arrange for meals in the wedding ceremonies. People hailed the provincial government's historical initiative for the unprivileged segment of society.

