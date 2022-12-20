UrduPoint.com

Registration For Ehsaas Ration Programme Begins In Multan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Registration for Ehsaas Ration programme begins in Multan division

Registration process for enrollment of deserving families under Ehsaas Ration Riayat programme has begun in Multan division on the orders of Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Registration process for enrollment of deserving families under Ehsaas Ration Riayat programme has begun in Multan division on the orders of Punjab government.

Commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to oversee the whole process from registration to extending relief to poor families.

He said that one person from a family can be registered and advised people to visit Ehsaas Ration Riayat website for the purpose. The subscriber identity module (SIM) of the registered persons must be registered with their own computerized national identity cards, he said.

He asked deputy commissioners to run awareness campaigns in their respective districts.

Commissioner was informed that total 2302 groceries were registered in Multan division including 912 in Multan district, 312 in Vehari, 749 in Khanewal and 329 in Lodhran.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazir, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Qasim, and officials of other departments were present.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Government Of Punjab Visit Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Family From

Recent Stories

German President Asks Chinese Leader to Influence ..

German President Asks Chinese Leader to Influence Putin to End Ukrainian Conflic ..

56 seconds ago
 Ghulam Qadir Kazi nominated as ISRA university cha ..

Ghulam Qadir Kazi nominated as ISRA university chancellor

58 seconds ago
 World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

59 seconds ago
 House Republicans Threaten Consequences if Senate ..

House Republicans Threaten Consequences if Senate Counterparts Pass $1.7Trln Omn ..

11 minutes ago
 UK Defense Chief Says Belarus Unlikely to Join Ukr ..

UK Defense Chief Says Belarus Unlikely to Join Ukraine Conflict

11 minutes ago
 43- member Baluchistan delegation visits Parliamen ..

43- member Baluchistan delegation visits Parliament House

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.