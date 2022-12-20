Registration for Ehsaas Ration programme begins in Multan division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Registration process for enrollment of deserving families under Ehsaas Ration Riayat programme has begun in Multan division on the orders of Punjab government.

Commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to oversee the whole process from registration to extending relief to poor families.

He said that one person from a family can be registered and advised people to visit Ehsaas Ration Riayat website for the purpose. The subscriber identity module (SIM) of the registered persons must be registered with their own computerized national identity cards, he said.

He asked deputy commissioners to run awareness campaigns in their respective districts.

Commissioner was informed that total 2302 groceries were registered in Multan division including 912 in Multan district, 312 in Vehari, 749 in Khanewal and 329 in Lodhran.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazir, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Qasim, and officials of other departments were present.