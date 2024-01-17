Registration for GCWUF 4th convocation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started registration for its 4th conversation.

A spokesperson said here on Wednesday that students, who have completed their PhD degrees during 2017-2020, 2018-2021, 2019-2022, M.

Phil/MS during 2021-2023 and BS degrees during 2019-2023 are eligible for participation in the 4th conversation.

The eligible candidates should get themselves registered online till January 31, 2024. More information in this regard could be obtained from the university website www.gcwuf.edu.pk, spokesperson added.