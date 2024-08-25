Registration for housing project starts in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Registration for the Punjab government project “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” has started in the district.

Official sources said that on the special directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, registration for the housing project “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” has initiated in Bahawalpur district. The project was launched to provide houses to low-income people.

They said that registration counters had been set up at Deputy Commissioner Officer, Deputy Director, Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency and offices of Assistant Commissioners at all tehsils of the district.

Persons belonging to low-income communities can approach the counters for registration. Applicants can also apply on website www.acag.punjab.gov.pk for registration. They can get information by making a phone call on helpline No. 09100-0800 in this regard.