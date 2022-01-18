UrduPoint.com

Registration For 'Hunarmand Pakistan' Phase III Begins

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 03:05 PM

The registration process for third phase of "Skills for All" (Hunarmand Pakistan) scholarships programme has started on Monday to register 60,000 youth for various courses in traditional and high-teach trades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The registration process for third phase of "Skills for All" (Hunarmand Pakistan) scholarships programme has started on Monday to register 60,000 youth for various courses in traditional and high-teach trades.

More than 100000 youth had already completed their courses in multiple trades under the two phases of Hunarmand Pakistan programme launched a couple of years ago under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), said a news release.

Under the third phase, the technical and vocational training would be provided to the youth in 250 courses in more than one thousand institutions across the country.

The youth can register themselves for free of cost technical training on Kamyab Jawan Programme and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) websites for admission in the institute and course of their choice.

Through the KJP's skills training, the unemployed youth could fulfill their dream of personal business or employment.

The government will ensure the provision of free and excellent training in various technical fields.

395/778

More Stories From Pakistan

