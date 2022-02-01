UrduPoint.com

Registration For Kissan Card Begins In Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Registration for Kissan Card begins in Bajaur

Registration for Kissan Card has begun in district Bajaur and farmers have been urged to register themselves as soon as possible, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday

According to District Agriculture Officer (DAO), Mohammad Saeed, all those farmers who have received subsidized wheat and fertilizers from District Agriculture Office should register themselves with the department as soon as possible so that timely issuance of Kissan Cards would be issued to them and make them entitled for facilities offered for the card holders.

In this connection, the department has requested the farming community to extend full cooperation to them.

>