Open Menu

Registration For Livestock Card To Start From 5th

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Registration for livestock card to start from 5th

Registration for livestock cards will start from November 5

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Registration for livestock cards will start from November 5.

According to official sources here Monday, the divisional administration has completed all arrangements in this regard. Livestock farmers can send CNIC from their mobile phones to 8070 to check their eligibility. They can also visit their nearest dispensary, veterinary hospital or call 080009211 for further information.

Related Topics

Mobile Visit November All From

Recent Stories

Commissioner meets traders

Commissioner meets traders

2 minutes ago
 CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

5 minutes ago
 Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

5 minutes ago
 New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

2 minutes ago
 Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

2 minutes ago
 Furniture shop gutted

Furniture shop gutted

2 minutes ago
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

2 minutes ago
 Three industrial units fined

Three industrial units fined

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next ..

Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore second most polluted city in the world

Lahore second most polluted city in the world

2 minutes ago
 Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encr ..

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan