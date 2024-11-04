Registration For Livestock Card To Start From 5th
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Registration for livestock cards will start from November 5
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Registration for livestock cards will start from November 5.
According to official sources here Monday, the divisional administration has completed all arrangements in this regard. Livestock farmers can send CNIC from their mobile phones to 8070 to check their eligibility. They can also visit their nearest dispensary, veterinary hospital or call 080009211 for further information.
