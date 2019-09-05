UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration For Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) To Continue Till Oct 15

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) to continue till Oct 15

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) to continue till Oct 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) across the country will continue till October 15, 2019 and citizens from all districts of the country can apply for it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the second phase of registration for the NPHP during last month which is a step forward to provide affordable housing facility to the low-income sections of the population, an official source said.

Data is being gathered from the masses under this registration process in order to know their needs and launch housing projects understandably. Through registration process launched by NADRA, a clear picture of vital statistics relating to housing project including area preference, required finances and civic amenities will be obtained.

The source said that a comprehensive database is being prepared containing all vital information.

Since the launch of the first phase in October last year, more than 500,000 people have already applied, he maintained.

He said that a web portal (https://nphp.nadra.gov.pk) has been also launched by NADRA to enable applicants to register from within the confines of their homes, aside from having the option to visit 7,500 NADRA E-Sahulat facilities across Pakistan.

Applicants who have already applied do not need to apply again. He said that the task to construct five million houses and meet the housing needs in the country is purely meant for low income and salaried people and it would be achieved under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the sincere and integrated efforts are underway to meet this challenge.

