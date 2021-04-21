UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration For NGOs Providing Shelter To Children Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Registration for NGOs providing shelter to children reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) in its meeting chaired by chairperson Sarah Ahmed reviewed the registration of NGOs providing shelter to helpless and neglected children here on Wednesday.

According to CP&WB spokesperson, Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that Punjab Cabinet had approved section 20-A Rules for the registration of NGOs providing housing facilities to children.

She said the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau would act as per the regulatory authority for all housing institutions for helpless and neglected children, adding that the approval of these rules was a success of the Punjab government which would improve the protection of children.

She said that following the approval of these rules, the CP&WB would also issue licenses to NGOs providing housing to all children and keep close eye on the activities of NGOs. "In case of non-registrationof NGOs providing housing facilities to children, action would be taken against them in accordance withthe law", she added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab All Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan set the target of 150 for Zimbabwe to cha ..

10 minutes ago

On the United Nations International Day for Creati ..

10 minutes ago

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

2 hours ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

2 hours ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.