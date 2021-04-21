Registration for NGOs providing shelter to children reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) in its meeting chaired by chairperson Sarah Ahmed reviewed the registration of NGOs providing shelter to helpless and neglected children here on Wednesday.

According to CP&WB spokesperson, Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that Punjab Cabinet had approved section 20-A Rules for the registration of NGOs providing housing facilities to children.

She said the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau would act as per the regulatory authority for all housing institutions for helpless and neglected children, adding that the approval of these rules was a success of the Punjab government which would improve the protection of children.

She said that following the approval of these rules, the CP&WB would also issue licenses to NGOs providing housing to all children and keep close eye on the activities of NGOs. "In case of non-registrationof NGOs providing housing facilities to children, action would be taken against them in accordance withthe law", she added.