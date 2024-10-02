Registration For PITB’s SheWins Training Program Begins
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in a bid to enhance women's skills and support their career growth, has opened registration for its SheWins Training Program, offering a 40pc discount on online training on a first-come, first-served basis.
Women candidates can enroll themselves in a 5-week training program at a discounted fee of Rs. 15,000. The program covers courses such as local e-Commerce, Logo and Brand Design, Social Media Marketing, Video Content Creation, and SEO & Blogging with AI.
In his remarks about the initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Program aims at empowering women through training so that they can contribute to the nation’s economic development.”
To qualify, candidates must be between the ages of 16 and 50, with a minimum educational qualification of matriculation or higher. Interested candidates can register through the official website: shewins.pk
