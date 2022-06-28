(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The government on Tuesday opened registration for the general public for training under Prime Minister's National CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) programme to become a life-saver.

Head of PM's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi urged the people to get themselves registered as 'Prime Minister's Life Saver' by calling at 1166 and further training 10 more citizens on basic CPR.

He asked the already trained persons to get registered as volunteers and save human lives in case of emergency.