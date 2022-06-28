UrduPoint.com

Registration For PM's Life-saving CPR Training Programme Opens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Registration for PM's life-saving CPR training programme opens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The government on Tuesday opened registration for the general public for training under Prime Minister's National CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) programme to become a life-saver.

Head of PM's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi urged the people to get themselves registered as 'Prime Minister's Life Saver' by calling at 1166 and further training 10 more citizens on basic CPR.

He asked the already trained persons to get registered as volunteers and save human lives in case of emergency.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acti ..

Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acting in 'fraud'

5 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera K ..

The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera King Smartphone does more than ..

32 minutes ago
 Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have ..

Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have been blocked by India

40 minutes ago
 PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Cov ..

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take country towards economic stability ..

PM vows to take country towards economic stability in next 14 months

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.