Registration for PN cadet in Pakistan Navy will continue till 12 June

NAUSHEHROFEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement, said that registration for PN Cadet would continue till June 12.

Announcement said that the criteria for registration as PN cadet is FSC (Pre-Engineering with minimum marks 60%) and age required is between 16.

5 to 21 years on 01 January 2023.

The interested candidates are advised to visit nearer Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Sakrand Road Shaheed Benazirabad or visit website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk for online registration.