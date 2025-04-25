Registration For Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme Begins
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said one hundred thousand laptops will be distributed nationwide on merit under the Laptop Scheme.
In a statement issued on Friday he advises students to register on time.
He said the last date to register for the laptop is May 20, 2025 adding that Laptop registration will be done through the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub.
He said students from all public sector higher education institutes in Pakistan are eligible to apply.
Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan proudly announced the opening of registration for the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, encouraging deserving students to seize this opportunity."
Recent Stories
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMYP makes significant strides in youth empowerment5 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nabs key member of motorcycle theft gang, seize eight stolen bikes6 minutes ago
-
Registration for Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme begins6 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs ringleader of illegal human organ transplant gang in Lahore16 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held16 minutes ago
-
239 people held on bogus calls at Pukar-15 in four months16 minutes ago
-
Traditional crafts revived through SRSO's support26 minutes ago
-
KP’s stray dog management: 1,514 neutered, 5,048 vaccinated in one year36 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHSS, Dhoda to inspect ongoing examination46 minutes ago
-
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta52 minutes ago
-
Youth killed by mentally unstable uncle in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Senate offers Fateha for brother of Senator Fawzia Arshad1 hour ago