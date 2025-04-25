Open Menu

Registration For Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Registration for Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said one hundred thousand laptops will be distributed nationwide on merit under the Laptop Scheme.

In a statement issued on Friday he advises students to register on time.

He said the last date to register for the laptop is May 20, 2025 adding that Laptop registration will be done through the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub.

He said students from all public sector higher education institutes in Pakistan are eligible to apply.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan proudly announced the opening of registration for the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, encouraging deserving students to seize this opportunity."

