Registration for recruitment in Pak Army to continue till July 27

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army recruitment and selection center Chhor Cantt has notified that registration in Pakistan Army for various posts would start from 27th June and would continue till July 27, 2022.

Assistant selection and recruitment officer in statement on Wednesday has advised aspirant candidates having domicile of Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Mithi/Thraparkar districts to visit chhor cantt for various posts including Sipahi, Driver, clerk with required documents.