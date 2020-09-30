Registration for recruitment in Pak-Navy to be continued till October

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Officer In-charge of Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad, Shakeel Ahmed Awan said that the recruitment in Pakistan Navy Batch A-20211 as civilian would be continued till October 2020.

In a statement, he said that the registration for the posts of assistant, photographer, Data Entry Operator, Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk, library Assistant, Telephone Operator, and Carpenter for Headquarter Islamabad (Formation) while Foreman, lading man, Assistant Leading man, High Skilled Mistri, High Skilled Grade-1, Skilled and Civilian Apprentice, non-industrial and non-technical staff would continue till October 11, 2020.

He added the recruitment for posts of Academic Teacher, Sub Inspector, Data Entry Operator, sports Coach, Assistant Examiner, Draftsman, Photographer, Lower Division Clerk, Telephone Operator, Lady Health Visitor and others for (Lower Formation) would also be continued till October 11, 2020.

The interested candidates could visit the nearest Pak-Navy Office for registration along with original credentials while for online registration the official website of Pak Navy www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk could also be visited.

The candidates could also collect further information by contacting Phone No. 02449370123.