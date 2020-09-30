UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration For Recruitment In Pak-Navy To Be Continued Till October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:33 PM

Registration for recruitment in Pak-Navy to be continued till October

Officer In-charge of Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad, Shakeel Ahmed Awan said that the recruitment in Pakistan Navy Batch A-20211 as civilian would be continued till October 202

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Officer In-charge of Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad, Shakeel Ahmed Awan said that the recruitment in Pakistan Navy Batch A-20211 as civilian would be continued till October 2020.

In a statement, he said that the registration for the posts of assistant, photographer, Data Entry Operator, Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk, library Assistant, Telephone Operator, and Carpenter for Headquarter Islamabad (Formation) while Foreman, lading man, Assistant Leading man, High Skilled Mistri, High Skilled Grade-1, Skilled and Civilian Apprentice, non-industrial and non-technical staff would continue till October 11, 2020.

He added the recruitment for posts of Academic Teacher, Sub Inspector, Data Entry Operator, sports Coach, Assistant Examiner, Draftsman, Photographer, Lower Division Clerk, Telephone Operator, Lady Health Visitor and others for (Lower Formation) would also be continued till October 11, 2020.

The interested candidates could visit the nearest Pak-Navy Office for registration along with original credentials while for online registration the official website of Pak Navy www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk could also be visited.

The candidates could also collect further information by contacting Phone No. 02449370123.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Navy Sports Martyrs Shaheed Visit Man Shakeel October 2020 Coach

Recent Stories

Former PML-N MPA sentenced to 10-year jail in asse ..

58 seconds ago

 

18 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

36 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

36 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

36 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.