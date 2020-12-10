UrduPoint.com
Registration For Recruitment In Pak-Navy To Be Continued Till December 20

Thu 10th December 2020

Registration for recruitment in Pak-Navy to be continued till December 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Sub Lt. Muhammad Zeeshan of Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement here on Thursday informed that in Pakistan Navy Short Service Commission 2021A, registration for recruitment in Marine Engineering, Special IT, Weapon Engineering, Operation Marine, Law Branch, Special Marine Engineering, Constructor, education, Supply, Medical, Special, Physiologist Branch and in other departments would continue till December 20, 2020.

The interested candidates were advised to visit Pak Navy office for registration or visit Pak Navy website www.paknavy.gov.pk for online registration. The candidates can also contact Phone No. 02449370123 for further information.

