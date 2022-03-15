UrduPoint.com

Registration For Recruitment In Pak Navy To Continue Till 26 March

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Pakistan Navy Selection and Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad has notified that the recruitment in Pakistan Navy as Sailor (Technical and Marine) would continue till 26th March 2022

The interested candidates having minimum Matric qualification with 50 percent marks and aged between 17 to 22 years on 01 October with height 5 feet, 6 inches are eligible. For further details they could visit the official website of Pak Navy www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk or can contact on Phone No. 02449370123.

