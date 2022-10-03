UrduPoint.com

Registration For Recruitment In Pak Navy To Continue Till Oct 16

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 08:06 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy Recruitment and Selection Center Shaheed Benazirabad announced that jobs in Pak Navy as Sailor in A-2023(s) batch and in different faculties for male and female (medical section).

In an announcement, said that online registration is in progress from October 2 to October 16, 2022.

It said that in all mentioned departments, the interested candidates having Sindh Domicile would get a grace of one year in age and 15% marks grace in Matric.

Announcement said that in case of any difficulty in online registration the candidate can visit the recruitment center during office hours to get help in online registration. For online registration candidates can visit web site www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk or for further information can contact Phone 02449370123.

