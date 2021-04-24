Registration For Recruitment In Pakistan Air Force Would Continue Till May 10
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:23 AM
Pakistan Air Force Information and Selection center Hyderabad in a statement here on Friday has notified that recruitment in the Pakistan Air Force Commissioned Officer in Medical Branch will continue till 21 May 2021
Desirous candidates are advised to visit on line for registration at website www.joinpaf.gov.pk