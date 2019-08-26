Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Air Force begins

The registration process for recruitment in Pakistan Air Force for the posts of Airman and Female Nursing Assistant, has been started from August 26 and would remain continue till September 8, 2019 at PAF Recruitment Centre Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The registration process for recruitment in Pakistan Air Force for the posts of Airman and Female Nursing Assistant, has been started from August 26 and would remain continue till September 8, 2019 at PAF Recruitment Centre Hyderabad.

According to announcement, Matric pass male /female candidates are eligible to apply for above mentioned posts.

The male candidates for Aero Trade, MTD, GC, Sportsman, Musician and female candidates can register themselves for Female Nursing Assistants till September 8.

The interested candidates have been advised to remain in contact with Pakistan Air Force Information and Recruitment Centre Hyderabad or visit website www.joinpaf.gov.pk for online registration.