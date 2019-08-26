UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration For Recruitment In Pakistan Air Force Begins

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:59 PM

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Air Force begins

The registration process for recruitment in Pakistan Air Force for the posts of Airman and Female Nursing Assistant, has been started from August 26 and would remain continue till September 8, 2019 at PAF Recruitment Centre Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The registration process for recruitment in Pakistan Air Force for the posts of Airman and Female Nursing Assistant, has been started from August 26 and would remain continue till September 8, 2019 at PAF Recruitment Centre Hyderabad.

According to announcement, Matric pass male /female candidates are eligible to apply for above mentioned posts.

The male candidates for Aero Trade, MTD, GC, Sportsman, Musician and female candidates can register themselves for Female Nursing Assistants till September 8.

The interested candidates have been advised to remain in contact with Pakistan Air Force Information and Recruitment Centre Hyderabad or visit website www.joinpaf.gov.pk for online registration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Hyderabad Male August September 2019 From

Recent Stories

Notice taken of media teams manhandling

4 minutes ago

PMAS-AAUR & ABM Pakistan sign MoU to implement PBM ..

9 minutes ago

Responsible tourism vital for environment, wildlif ..

4 minutes ago

EuroTier makes Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi

16 minutes ago

TI Pakistan appreciates NAB anti-corruption effort ..

4 minutes ago

G7 to Allocate About $22 Mln to Extinguish Fires i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.