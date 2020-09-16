Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Airforce to be continued till September 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Information and Selection Centre has notified that registration for joining the force as Commissioned Officers in GDMOS and Medical (Specialist) disciplines would be continued till September 27,2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Information and Selection Centre has notified that registration for joining the force as Commissioned Officers in GDMOS and Medical (Specialist) disciplines would be continued till September 27,2020.

According to a handout issued here, the desirous candidates were advised to visit PAF Information and selection center Hyderabad or apply online on website www.joinpaf.pk .