Registration For Recruitment In Pakistan Army To Be Continued Till September 16

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to be continued till September 16

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army recruitment and selection center Pano Aqil has notified that Registration for joining Pakistan Army in nursing service course (AFNS) would continue till September 16.

According to a hand out issued here, Desirous candidates aged between 17 to 25 years and having Matric (Science) carrying 60 percent marks and in FSc (Pre-Medical) 50 percent marks were asked to visit Pakistan Army recruitment and selection centre Pano Aqil near Sangi check post or apply online at www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or can contact on telephone nos 071-5805599 and 0321-5399030.

More Stories From Pakistan

