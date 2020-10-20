Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to be continued till November 06

Pakistan Army recruitment center Pano aqil has notified that registration for joining the Army as a Commissioned Officer Long Course would continue till 6th November 2020

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army recruitment center Pano aqil has notified that registration for joining the Army as a Commissioned Officer Long Course would continue till 6th November 2020.

According to a handout issued here, desirous candidates having 60 percent Marks in FA.

FSC and aged between 17 to 22 years on May 1st 2021 were advised to visit Pakistan Army recruitment center Sangi Check Post Pano Aqil or apply on line on www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or can contact on Telephone numbers 071-5805599 and 0321-5399030.