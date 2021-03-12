Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army would continue till April 15, 2021

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Panu Aqil in a statement here on Friday has notified that recruitment in the Pakistan Army as a soldier, clerk and cook will continue from March 15 to April15 2021.

Candidates having minimum education middle for cook, for Soldier Matriculation, Inter for clerk aged between 17.5 to to 23 years, height soldier 5 feet 6 inches, while clerk and cook 5 feet 3 inches will be eligible for recruitment.

Desirous youth are advised to contact Pakistan Army Recruitment Office Sanghi Check Post Panu Aqil or Pakistan Army website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or phone number 071.5805599 or 0321.5399030 for online registration.