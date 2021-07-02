Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army would continue till July 27

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Panu Aqil in a statement here on Friday has notified that recruitment in the Pakistan Army as a Medical Cadet (MBBS,BDS) will continue till July 27, 2021.

Desirous youth are advised to contact Pakistan Army Recruitment Office Sanghi Check Post Panu Aqil or Pakistan Army website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or phone number 0715805599 or 03215399030 for online registration.