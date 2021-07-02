UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration For Recruitment In Pakistan Army Would Continue Till July 27

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army would continue till July 27

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Panu Aqil in a statement here on Friday has notified that recruitment in the Pakistan Army as a Medical Cadet (MBBS,BDS) will continue till July 27, 2021.

Desirous youth are advised to contact Pakistan Army Recruitment Office Sanghi Check Post Panu Aqil or Pakistan Army website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or phone number 0715805599 or 03215399030 for online registration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army July Post

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan promoted to Category A ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

1 hour ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.