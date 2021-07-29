UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration For Recruitment In Pakistan Army Would Continue Till August 13

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:05 PM

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army would continue till August 13

Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Panu Aqil in a statement here on Thursday has notified that recruitment in the Pakistan Army's Armed Forces Nursing Service (AFNS) will continue till August 13, 2021

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Panu Aqil in a statement here on Thursday has notified that recruitment in the Pakistan Army's Armed Forces Nursing Service (AFNS) will continue till August 13, 2021.

Desirous candidates having Matriculation, Inter and attaining age between 17 to 25 are advised to contact Pakistan Army Recruitment Office Sanghi Check Post Panu Aqil or Pakistan Army website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or phone number 071.5805599 or 0321.5399030 for online registration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army August Post

Recent Stories

Seoul Plans to Use Restored Hotline to Open Online ..

36 seconds ago

Bencic beats Rybakina to reach Olympics tennis fin ..

16 minutes ago

Accor in profit but hotels still suffering from Co ..

16 minutes ago

Urban Forestation essential to overcome effects of ..

16 minutes ago

Cyber crime case: MPA Nazir Chohan remanded in FI ..

19 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in FAISALABAD

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.