Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army would continue till August 13

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Panu Aqil in a statement here on Thursday has notified that recruitment in the Pakistan Army's Armed Forces Nursing Service (AFNS) will continue till August 13, 2021.

Desirous candidates having Matriculation, Inter and attaining age between 17 to 25 are advised to contact Pakistan Army Recruitment Office Sanghi Check Post Panu Aqil or Pakistan Army website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or phone number 071.5805599 or 0321.5399030 for online registration.